ESHOWE - Former South African President Jacob Zuma was en route to eShowe, KwaZulu-Natal, when an accident took place on Friday, 29 March 2024.

Jacob Zuma survived a car accident while travelling to eShowe. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP, and Darren Stewart

News emerge of the accident

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma reportedly survived a car accident when he was travelling from his home in Nkandla to eShowe.

According to @SABCNews, Zuma was being transported in a convoy as he made his way to campaign for the uMkhonto we Sizwe party.

"BREAKING NEWS: Former president Jacob Zuma has survived a road crash. Reports say he was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for the uMkhonto we Sizwe party."

Allegedly, his vehicle was rammed into by another car.

Netizens express concerns after news emerge

The news sent shockwaves on social media, with supporters expressing relief that Jacob Zuma was safe and unharmed.

@Llekamania_ said:

"Glad he and his convoy are safe."

@themankhosi stated:

"We vote for uMkhonto We Sizwe MK party for President Zuma, dead or alive."

@BraHlonisky expressed:

"President Zuma has survived a car accident. Kuningi this Easter weekend."

@SS_Mogashoa claimed:

"Something tells me the accident was an attempt on President Zuma’s life. The presidential protection must be beefed up; we need 10 more cars in his convoy and a few bikes and snipers to scan the area all the time."

