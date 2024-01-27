The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) is willing to take Cyril Ramaphosa head-on after his position in Palestine

The political party led by Reverend Kenneth Meshoe did not agree with Cyril ramaphosa state following the International Court of Justice

The ACDP's leader expressed that they did not wholly agree with the details of the genocide case

While most political parties have rallied behind the ICJ's decision in the genocide case, the ACDP has maintained the opposite positioning.

ACDP wants to take Cyril Ramaphosa to task in Parliament over his Palestine statement after the ICJ genocide ruling.

Source: Getty Images

The ACDP party leader, Reverend Meshoe, explained his position, clearly stating that he disagreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Meshoe made a statement defending the Israeli state.

ACDP disagrees with Cyril Ramaphosa

The leader of the ACDP asserts that he plans to challenge President Ramaphosa in Parliament after his comments on the ICJ judgement. SABC News reported that he disagreed that the ruling paved the way for a Palestinian state

Why does ACDP disagree with Cyril Ramaphosa?

The party leader explained that in the court applications, they were all focusing on Palestinians and not Hamas. The military group is said to be responsible for launching an attack on 7 October 2023, which Israel claimed is the reason why they began an assault on Gaza.

The ACDP leader argues that countries that want to see peace must focus on humans who must accept Israel's right to exist with secure borders.

SA discuss ACDP's stance on Israel Palestine

People chimed in with their own opinions on ACDP stands. Some netizens wrote that they agreed with him while others did not disagree.

Hanoch Maskalchi commented:

"RSA is such a great country. It’s a shame some politicians at ANC are taking it to the wrong direction. It’s time to change."

Meirav Shaharabani said:

"A voice of sanity in South Africa."

Bonang Mpitsa wrote:

"He is correct."

Hanoch Maskalchi added:

"The government can’t handle corruption, lack of food water and electricity shortages and lack of safety in RSA but has time and resources to front for Iran a mega oppressor of human rights. ANC lost it."

Hanoch Maskalchi commented:

"Good move. The president of RSA failed at ICJ and positioned RSA with Iran, Hamas and Hizbolla all corrupt and racist regimes with genocidal intentions and dids. ANC lost it completely."

Hanoch Maskalchi added:

"Luckily ICJ rejected the false accusations of genocide made by ANC and refused to tell Israel to stop the war. The president made a huge political and moral mistake siding with Islamic jihadists the worst enemies of the world."

Netizens jubilant as Israel loses face at the ICJ

Briefly News previously reported that the International Court of Justice has ordered that Israel does what it can to prevent the killing of Palestinians. It has also ordered Israel to allow humanitarian aid to flow into Palestine. Netizens were jubilant and celebrated the judgement as a landmark and historic moment.

According to Eyewitness News, the ICJ voted by 15 votes to 2 and passed the judgement that Isrle stop killing Palestinians. This does not translate to a ceasefire order, but it also means that Israel must allow humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian people. South Africa took Israel to the ICJ and opened a case of genocide against Israel.

The international community applauded South Africa for its step as South Africa sent a solid legal team to represent the nation. Israel applied to have the case dismissed, and they lost the application.

