Israel rejects South Africa's genocide allegations at the ICJ, asserting its actions in Gaza are self-defence, not destruction

South Africa alleges 'systematic' genocide by Israel in Gaza, citing over 23,500 Palestinian casualties

Attorney Christopher Staker, representing Israel, argues that casualties and suffering in conflict do not imply genocidal intent

Israel rejects South Africa's claim of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice. Image: Michel Porro

Source: Getty Images

Israel rebuffs South Africa's genocide allegations at the ICJ, branding the case 'unfounded' and 'absurd,' asserting its actions in Gaza are aimed at protecting its people rather than destroying them. The dispute unfolded during the second day of a public hearing in The Hague.

On the initial day of hearings, South Africa contended that Israel had engaged in 'systematic' acts of genocide in Gaza, citing over 23,500 Palestinian casualties during Israel's military campaign, with at least 70 percent being women and children, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel believes it was self-defence

According to Aljazeera English, Israel countered with arguments centred on its 'right to self-defence' in response to Hamas attacks on October 7, and it asserted a lack of evidence supporting 'genocidal intent.

Christopher Staker, an attorney representing Israel, stated, "The unavoidable casualties and human suffering in any conflict do not inherently demonstrate a pattern of conduct indicating genocidal intent.

Legal representatives for Israel emphasised that its military operations in Gaza adhered to international law, with a focus on minimising civilian harm through advance warnings, including telephone calls and leafleting.

Mzansi believes in putting SA first rather than other countries

Louis Lottering stated:

"Come help us in SA, please."

Ayanda Mbele mentioned:

"Imagine claiming to defend yourself in another country."

Beth Biggs posted:

"Remember in South Africa we are not allowed to defend ourselves, we are arrested when we defend ourselves when criminals enter our yards or houses."

South Africa joins ANC: Urges Israeli ambassador to depart

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans are in full support of the African National Congress' call for the Israeli ambassador to South Africa to pack and go back to Israel.

This motion comes after the South African government recalled its diplomats to Israel.

