President Cyril Ramaphosa categorised the events in Gaza as genocidal and condemned the widespread suffering

Ramaphosa reiterated the ANC's commitment to a peaceful conflict resolution and advocated for an immediate ceasefire

Ramaphosa urged the global community to address the Gaza crisis collectively and emphasised the urgent need for action

The ANC leadership attended a press conference with UUCSA and the South African Friends of Palestine at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Image: Roberta Ciuccio

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa strongly denounced the ongoing violence in Gaza during a media conference held at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa worried about women and children

Classifying the situation as genocidal and a slaughter of the Palestinian people, Ramaphosa called for an immediate ceasefire, reported SABCNews.

Ramphosa expressed deep concern over the indiscriminate bombings and shell attacks that have claimed over 20,000 lives. The head of state emphasised the cruelty inflicted upon children and women.

Ramaphosa makes international plea

He urged the international community to stand against the injustice faced by the people of Gaza.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the ANC's longstanding commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.

Zama Khalanga said:

"We are calling for a ceasefire. What is happening in Gaza is unacceptable, young people are dying 1,2m are displaced."

TEEGEE stated:

"Indeed and the free world needs to act now and make sure that the genocide is stopped and Netanyahu and his criminals are taken to task."

Robert Makondo commented:

"We got a lot of challenges here in South Africa, and you are busy with other people's problems. Fix your own country first sir please."

Jeffrey White wrote:

"Israel has a right to defend itself."

Donald Christie asked:

"What about the 25000 people that are murdered every year for 30 years under the corrupt useless and clueless ANC rule?

2 SA victims killed by Hamas identified

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two South Africans who tragically lost their lives in the recent Hamas attack in Israel have been identified.

Marcelle Talia, a 65-year-old woman, was in Israel to visit her daughter, who had just given birth. Wendy Kahn, the national director of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), explained that Talia had come to be with her daughter during this special time.

Source: Briefly News