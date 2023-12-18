The Zulu Royal family has come out with guns blazing against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Family member, Prince Thokozani, declared that Ramaphosa was setting himself to be the Zulu nation and royal family's enemy for intending to appeal the Pretoria High Court's decision to set his recognition of Misuzulu as king aside

South Africans held different views and discussed what they thought of the entire debacle

The Zulu family called Ramaphosa an enemy for appealing the court's decision on Misuzulu. Images: Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

The Zulu royal family pointed its finger at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of interfering with regal matters and causing a division in the royal family. This was after Zuma announced his intention to challenge the Pretoria High Court's judgement on his recognition of King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini. South Africans believe that lines have already been drawn and that the faction against Misuzulu opposes Ramaphosa.

The Royal Family calls Ramaphosa an enemy

According to SABC News, Prince Thokozani Zulu, a member of the royal Zulu Family, called Ramaphosa divisive and slammed his approach to the battle for the Zulu throne. Zulu pointed out that Ramaphosa promised to allow the Zulu family to deal with the case and were allegedly surprised when the following day, he announced his intention to appeal the court judgement.

Because of his actions, the prince accused Ramaphosa of declaring himself the number one enemy of the royal family and the entire Zulu nation. He also slammed him for appealing the judgement when Misuzulu allegedly had no intention of doing the same.

Mzansi debates the throne battle

South Africans on Facebook made different suggestions for resolving the conflict.

Thometsana Khiba said:

“The President should just freeze the funds allocated for his chieftaincy until they sort themselves out. Let them drag each other to courts without a cent from taxpayers’ money for years.”

Lazarus Makhubele pointed out:

“I think the faction that supports the one thinks that the President is causing division. Instead of blaming themselves for the squabbles, they try to drag the president in. They are selfish and greedy individuals in the royal house.”

Mpt Modiba observed:

“The president only got what was termed the outcome and signed. He was never in any of the meetings to discuss who was to be a king. Divisions have been there since day one.”

TEEGEE exclaimed:

“The president should just leave this matter to the Zulu monarchy as this could backfire on him in this politically-charged movement.”

High Court set aside Ramaphosa's recognition of Misuzulu

Recently, Briefly News reported that the Pretoria High Court set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to recognise Misuzulu Zulu as the heir to King Goodwill Zwelethini.

This was after Ramnaphosa awarded Misuzulu a certificate of recognition in October last year. The king's brother, Simakade, launched a process to appeal the decision, believing himself to be the rightful heir to the throne as he was the firstborn.

