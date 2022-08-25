South African activist and politician, Dr Mamphela Ramphele has slammed the South African government for its ties with Russia

Speaking at the launch of ‘The Womanly Face of War’ art exhibition in Cape Town recently, the 74-year-old noted that it makes no sense to be neutral during times of injustice

Ramphele then spoke about the pain that the women in Mzansi are still faced with and why it is important to stand against political bullies

Speaking at the launch of the Ukrainian art exhibition, ‘The Womanly Face of War’ in Cape Town recently, Dr Mamphela Ramphele had strong words to say about South Africa’s relationship with Russia.

Dr Mamphela Ramphele has spoken about the importance of South Africans not being neutral about the war in Ukraine. Image: Mamphela Ramphele/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The 74-year-old, who was on a panel of speakers at the exhibition’s opening, noted that South Africans should not be neutral in the face of injustice, especially considering the history of oppression the country is still healing from:

“I want to apologise on behalf of my government, because it’s my government whether I like it or not. [But] they do not represent me in their neutrality. We are a people who fought for our freedom so that justice can be served, and justice is not divisible.

“But I am proud to be a woman here with you celebrating women in Women’s Month, and also celebrating the women of Ukraine who are not only fighting this unjust war but are having to pick up the pieces, and some of those pieces are within themselves because women carry the seed.”

Dr Ramphele then spoke about the struggles that South Africans, and particularly the women of the country, are faced with, with cases of gender-based violence (GBV) ever-increasing:

“There is a war in this country against women. We’ve never seen so much gender-based harm. Many studies have shown that more women suffer GBV in this country than countries at war.

“Is that surprising? No. When you have a government that says they are neutral when people are being killed, do you think they can really stop GBV? Forget it.”

