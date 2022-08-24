The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation have partnered with the Ukrainian Association of SA for an art exhibition, portraying the impact of the war in Ukraine on women and children

Held in three Mzansi cities, the Cape Town exhibition opened at the Old Granary a few days ago and displayed the work of female Ukrainian artists

The launch in the Mother City was attended by Dr Mamphela Ramphele, who had strong words to say about South Africa’s relationship with Russia

A poignant art exhibition called ‘The Womanly Face of War’ is currently being showcased at the Old Granary in Cape Town.

Two of the art pieces showcased at the ‘Womanly Face of War’ art exhibition. Image: Sveta Grib/Sunseed Art.

The exhibition, which depicts the impact of the war in Ukraine on women and children, was launched a few days ago in the Mother City, with South African politician, Dr Mamphela Ramphele speaking at the opening.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation joined forces with the Ukrainian Association of SA for the exhibition, which showcases the work of four female artists from Ukraine, Times LIVE wrote.

At the launch, Ramphele slammed the South African government for its relationship with Russia, noting that it makes no sense to stand on the side of bullies who abuse vulnerable people:

“I want to apologise on behalf of my government, because it’s my government whether I like it or not. [But] they do not represent me in their neutrality. We are a people who fought for our freedom so that justice can be served, and justice is not divisible.

“But I also am proud to be a woman here with you celebrating women in Women’s Month, but also celebrating the women of Ukraine who are not only fighting this unjust war, but are having to pick up the pieces, and some of those pieces are within themselves because women carry the seed.”

Dr Mamphela Ramphele joined a panel discussion at the art exhibition’s opening in Cape Town. Image: Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation/YouTube.

Olesya Drashkaba, co-founder and curator of Sunseed Art, which is a platform for displaying art posters by Ukrainians, noted that war should not only be viewed through the lens of male suffering, Cape Argus reported.

The exhibition will be displayed in three South African cities, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, between August and September 2022.

The Mother City exhibition ends tomorrow, on 25 August. Entry to view the artwork is free.

