The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' daughter has defended her after trolls shared nasty comments on their snap

The stunner posted a snap of herself with Nothile and her caption rubbed many people up the wrong way and they claimed she was shading her daughter

The businesswoman's daughter shared that she wasn't upset with her mother after her confusing caption but said she was a "bit" bothered by the comments

Nonku Williams' daughter Nothile has defended her mother. The Real Housewives of Durban star was dragged after she shared a snap of herself with Nothile.

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams and her daughter, Nothile. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The caption of the pic rubbed many people up the wrong way. The stunner's naysayers claimed her caption was a jab aimed at her own daughter. She shares Nothile with late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane.

According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned the pic of her standing side-by-side with Nothile:

"Ok. I can’t tell. Who’s the mother between the two?"

She took to Instagram to address the backlash she received. In an IG Live, Nothile shared that she didn't mind going live with her mom because the comments to the snap were hectic.

"I don't mind doing it because the comments were a bit too much. Like my mom always says to me, it doesn't really affect me. I didn't think about it until yesterday."

Nothile said she wasn't upset but bothered a "bit" by the nasty comments. Social media users took to Nonku's timeline to share their thoughts on her post.

mandisamaxheke commented:

"As as single mom, I love how you work so hard to better your kids and the bond."

c_rhulani wrote:

"Uyathandwa Nonku, you are so genuine. You are also a super mom and a very powerful woman."

siwakhelomzimazikali said:

"Nonku I've learnt so much from you everyday and every time uno live I don't want to miss that, thank you so much."

zawaditosha commented:

"Perhaps this is too much for your kid. It’s your kid sis wami BUT ey she needs her 'privacy' too. Stop forcing."

ntobekoseptember wrote:

"Nonku sisi, people will talk whatever they want. One thing I know as a parent you would never say or do something that will hurt your daughter or your boys for that matter. Stay blessed, sisi."

kgobanejulia added:

"Nonku you're the best mum, forget about other stuff that's been said that will break you. You're so far in life by hardworking, I think we should learn from the best you doing!"

RHOD trends as viewers defend Nonku Williams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban trended on social media after dropping another spicy episode. The viewers of the reality show defended Nonku Williams.

The fans claim other cast members of the show were ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD is trending on Twitter as the viewers continue to share their thoughts on the latest episode.

