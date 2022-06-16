On Youth Day Briefly News decided to take a look at just five of the incredible graduates whose stories we have been able to share with the nation. These stories have inspired people to reach for their dreams, reminding them that their circumstances do not define them.

In celebration of Youth Day, we honour five graduates whose stories went viral in 2022. Image: Twitter / @sfiso_hlongwa and @Kgaugelo_KC

The youth of Mzansi fought for freedom - freedom to exist, learn, grow and soar - and that is exactly what they are now doing. Changing the course of history by doing things those before them never could.

Take a look at these five inspiring graduates and their touching stories:

1. Handsome graduate has Mzansi ladies setting the comments on fire, SA reacts

Social media influencer, Kgaugelo KC Mokholwane took to Twitter to congratulate his friend and the pictures had Mzansi feeling some type of way.

The young man received a lot of attention not only for his accomplishment but for his looks too. LOL, the women of Mzansi are thirsty!

2. Mzansi babe beams as she breaks "generational curse" by becoming first in her family to graduate varsity

What an inspiration! The beautiful Lufuno Ruby Ratshedana took to LinkedIn with two stunning snaps of herself on graduation day. She did the thing and then some.

This stunner did not only bag a degree, she got honoured for her hard work with multiple award nominations and a bunch of wins.

“Walking out of the University of the Witwatersrand as a two times Golden Key nominee, postgraduate merit recipient and holding nine certificates of first-class awards!!”

3. Halala: Mzansi graduate honours heritage by wearing traditional attire, wows Mzansi with moving pictures

A young man decided to share his special moment with those who were unable to have the opportunities he has - his ancestors.

Twitter user @sfiso_hlongwa shared touching pictures from his graduation, showing off his traditional attire with great pride. What a thoughtful gesture.

4. Halala: Limpopo University graduate, 21, is South Africa's youngest medical doctor

Age is but a number, baby! 21-year-old Decent Mkhombo became South Africa's youngest qualified doctor this week after he graduated with his medical degree from the University of Limpopo.

The bright young man showed academic excellence from a young age, so much so that he skipped some grades and was allowed to enrol in medical school at 15.

Decent was among 47 young medical doctors who took their oaths at the university after completing their degrees on Wednesday, 15 December.

5. Sisters graduate together from UKZN as they follow in the footsteps of their academic parents, Mzansi inspired

Sisters and best friends, Sibusisiwe (24) and Dintle (23) Masondo, were overjoyed to be graduating together from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Westville campus.

The university revealed that once Dintle joined UKZN the following year, the sisters supported each other, travelling to campus together and studying side-by-side.

Stunning young lady becomes UKZN's 1st deaf graduate

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that congratulations are in order for UKZN’s first ever deaf graduate, Voloshni Annamallay, who was capped and hooded at the prestigious event held on 16 May 2022 at the UKZN Westville campus.

A tearful Annamallay graduated with an Honours Degree in Criminology and Forensic Studies – making her the first deaf person to acquire both undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications at UKZN using South African Sign Language as a means of communication.

“My legs were shaking as I got closer to the stage. Wow! I felt overwhelmed and honoured."

Breaking through tremendous barriers during her academic journey, Annamallay is a role model for all people with disabilities who dream of attaining a higher education qualification.

