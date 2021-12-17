Decent Mkhombo graduated with his medical degree from the University of Limpopo at just 21 years old

The graduate has excelled in academics and was even afforded the opportunity to skip a few classes, allowing him to enrol at medical school at age of 15

The young doctor is proud of his achievement and admits that the reality of studying medicine tested his mental health

21-year-old Decent Mkhombo became South Africa's youngest qualified doctor this week after he graduated with his medical degree from the University of Limpopo this week.

Limpopo University graduate Decent Mkhombo obtained his medical degree at the age of 21. Image: Sello Rapheladi Mphoko / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The bright young man showed academic excellence from a young age, so much so that he skipped some grades and was allowed to enrol at the medical school at 15.

Decent was among 47 young medical doctors who took their oaths at the university after completing their degrees on Wednesday, 15 December.

Speaking to the Daily Sun, Decent said he was happy to be acknowledged as a doctor after six difficult years.

“This is because in medicine, your mental health is tested because you come face to face with the reality of death every day. But I’m delighted that I’ve finally completed my degree.”

He looks forward to exploring various medical disciplines so that he can choose his area of speciality.

“My next step is to work as an intern around Mpumalanga. I want to give back to the community by being a good doctor and saving lives.”

He admitted that he did face some challenges along the journey and advised his peers to trust themselves.

“Be yourself, and believe in what you are doing and want to achieve. Be patient, work hard and you will eventually succeed,” he said.

