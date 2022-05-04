A young man proudly wore traditional attire to graduation to honour those who came before him and couldn’t study

Twitter user @sfiso_hlongwa shared some of the touching pictures to social media in honour of his culture

The people of Mzansi were moved by the post and let the young man know how dashing he looked in his outfit

Graduation day is a huge moment. A young man decided to share his special moment with those who were unable to have the opportunities he has, his ancestors.

Many years ago, as a result of apartheid, people of colour were not privileged to be able to go to university and get a tertiary qualification. So, when this young man got his, he remembered those before him.

Twitter user @sfiso_hlongwa shared touching pictures from his graduation, showing off his traditional attire with great pride. What a thoughtful gesture.

“From the valleys and hills of Umbumbulu to the world. This outfit was to honour those before me who wished to have this opportunity but unfortunately were not privileged. On 25 April 2022, they realised their dream through me. @go2uj”

People were touched by the post and took to the comment section to commend the young man

Seeing the thought and heart that went into this post left many feeling all the feels. Sharing this moment with those who were not able to have one of their own, is a level of respect many do not possess.

Young man, well done!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@mmaselema said:

“ You are a true ambassador of decolonization. This will help in giving Ma2000 some good lessons about not forgetting our roots.”

@enclaire02 said:

“The content I signed up for. Congratulations. Lemme follow you.”

@miss_cynth said:

“What a beautiful outfit and beautiful smile congra!”

@MiinenhleGwala said:

“Congratulations Gabhisa. The outfit looks amazing ! ”

