Richards Bay Boxer employees in KwaZulu-Natal have expressed their creativity in the store, leaving the consumers impressed

The staff made some adorable creations, from bed to boxing ring using the food and other products in the shop

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and applauding the level of creativity

Boxer employees expressed their creativity in one of their stores. Netizens were impressed.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @thembekainnocenti, the employees made a boxing ring using rice packs and cooking oils, they made a bed using baby pampers, and a sink using canned baked bins and a bowl, this is just to name a few.

The creativity captured the attention of the customers as well as the internet. One could tell that Boxer people put effort into making these creations. The video was taken in of the Boxers in Richards Bay, KZN.

Boxer gets creative

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers impressed by Boxer's creativity

The clip garnered over 20k likes, with many online users applauding the staff for their creativity.

@Concy joy wrote:

"Boxer has hired an interior designer😂😂😂 as a shelf packer 😂."

@badgal was impressed:

"Yoh, creative arts 😭."

@😌 commented:

"Boxer living up to its name😂."

@channieslipring stanned:

"😭 Boxer is my fighter."

@comment removed🇿🇦 expressed:

"My toxic trait is that I am gonna pick the one on the bottom 😩."

@TREVORSWART..01 shared:

"And people would be shocked that we put so much effort into such Displays and not even get anything for the work and creativity."

@user6566456300397 laughed:

"The tap and dish just killed me😭😭."

@k_sloan said:

"I bet they hired someone who did landscaping😂😂."

