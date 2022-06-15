Dozie Afam Kings, is a young Nigerian man who erks a living turning old abandoned vintage cars into wonders

The young man again acquired an old abandoned tortoise car, revamped it and has now sold it off

To transform the car, he changed its interior entirely, did its upholstery, in addition to giving its exterior a face-lift

In the city of Lagos state lives a young Nigerian man identified as Dozie Afam Kings who specialises in revamping abandoned vintage cars and selling them off.

A digital video producer Samson Adeleke caught up with the creative young man who revealed to him that he has been doing it for the past 9 years.

He revamped it and sold it. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Samson Adeleke

Samson shared on LinkedIn, an old abandoned tortoise car that was being worked on by Dozie and how it was later transformed into something pleasant to the eyes and fit for a rich man's garage.

According to Dozie, the tortoise car was already paid for by someone who learnt of his works and had initially wanted to buy off his own ride from him.

On the refurbished car, Dozie said he had to work on its upholstery, changed the interior entirely and also fixed the exterior.

Watch the video here.

Dozie sure blew netizens away

Moshood Abdullateef said:

"Wow! How long does it take to refurbish one vintage car? Can you scale this to refurbish few hundreds in a week? Can you take this further to make the cars hybrid and ultimately electric? I know those who can invest and offer some help if the business model, scale, and execution are strong enough."

Ameena Ali said:

"He needs to come to the US… we have BLOCKS AND BLOCKS of cars like this with full motors in tact as well! He would make a killing!!!"

Taiwo Santos DaSpokesman said:

"Amazing people everywhere.

"It's a pity many of us are being forced to leave the country because of insecurity of all forms here."

Jerome Asedegbega said:

"This is unique. I believe you can refurbish or construct pickup van too which will be most appreciated in the movement of farm produce within a large farm settlement."

