Two white police officers were focused on their duties when a black man pulled a surprise on them

The black man boldly approached them, spread out his arms, suggesting that he wants a hug from both men

Without wasting time, the policemen heeded the man's request as they each gave him a warm hug

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A black man has left many gushing over his lovely unexpected gesture to two police officers on duty.

The black man out of nowhere approached the two policemen and stopped facing them.

He hugged them for no reason. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dfaguimba

Source: UGC

He immediately spread out his arms for a hug with a smile on his face.

In the clip the black man involved shared on TikTok, the officers who had at first appeared to be taken aback responded well.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

They each gave him a hug, after which the man left the scene.

Still in the video, the black man went on to give several other random persons hugs at different locations in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The netizen is famed for pulling off lovely surprises on strangers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail him

Dizzy said:

"Imagine if the entire world was this friendly."

user4264566236270 said:

"That how it should be not hate only love."

Aaron Sipf said:

"Our world needs more smiles and hugs!"

Florin Neagu said:

"Come next to Romania but do that without money on you."

KHALID MUSA said:

"Love to this country so beautiful and no racist like USA big up Amsterdam much love."

Light Hearted Video Shows Happy SAPS Members Singing and Dancing Together, Moves Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a light-hearted video of a group of police officers gathered in song showed off a vibey yet heart-warming side of our men and women in blue.

The footage was posted on Facebook by SA Trucker and shows the SAPS group in what looks like a conference room as they dance and sing a song which brought about a sense of unity among them.

Police officers have to work in challenging situations on a daily basis. Though this work can be extremely rewarding, it does come with some risks, so it is good to see the law enforcement officials take a moment to bond and let their hair down.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng