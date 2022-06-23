The young lady appeared quite stunning in her traditional ensemble for an occasion, but some netizens didn't admire her makeup

A young lady looked quite stunning in her traditional ensemble for an occasion, but her makeup has elicited reactions from netizens on social media.

In a clip sighted by Briefly News on Atinkanews, she is seen sitting on a bed in a room while a makeup artist applied beauty enhancing products to her face.

The video shows her sporting a white casual outfit before changing into her beautiful traditional outfit. The lady decorated her hair-do with a brooch and sported gold jewelry to further enhance her look.

Photos of lady. Source: atinkanews

Source: UGC

The short clip showing the lady's elated demeanor after the artist finished making her up has gained reactions from netizens.

At the time of this publication, the footage had raked in more than 2,000 views. One person who saw the video wondered if the artist was paid for the work.

Briefly News compiled the comments below:

Social media reactions

Obour_nana_amankwah said:

''So they go pay am.''

Dicksonkwame74 commented:

''Eiiiiiii.''

