Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg loves weed so much that he allegedly employed a full-time professional roller to do the work for him

The Drop It Like Its Hot hitmaker's employee makes sure the star has an ever-flowing supply of the green herb

The news was met with mixed reactions by social media users who are willing to take the job at a much lesser salary

American rapper Snoop Dogg loves weed so much that he always wants to have a supply. The star reportedly employs full-time staff who ensure that he is always sorted.

The Drop It Like Its Hot rapper always posts about it smoking weed on social media, talks about it in interviews and even raps about it in his songs but people never really understood how far he can go to get a smoke.

According to The South African Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, parts with a whopping $40K to $50K a year to pay his marijuana blunt roller. The news was shared by @Uberfacts on Twitter.

Snoop later confirmed that he has a joint roller during an interview with Howard Stren. The legendary rapper said he made the decision because he does not have time to do it for himself.

Social media users were shocked by the job description. Many said the job was so cool that they are willing to take it.

@kaptainkelvin said:

“If you need a seriously One of a kind Blunt roller I’m the man you looking for,I will roll up does Blunt like you never seen before. And I need a job…”

