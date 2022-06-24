Cape Town's Ernest Page had dreams of becoming a car journalist from the age of 12 and eventually reached his dream at 36

The part-time precision and stunt driver grew up in Grassy Park, Cape Town and quit his job as an IT administrator to follow his passion for cars

The 43-year-old has a thriving YouTube channel called Performance with Page and has lots of fun building project vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ernest Page is an example of a South African whose passion shines through in everything he does. He loves cars and has been part of the Cape Town car scene for decades, affectionately known as 'Ernie'.

The car lover quit his job as an IT administrator to follow his goal of becoming a car journalist.

Ernest Page quit his job as an IT administrator to follow his passion to become a car journalist. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

Page's background involves stunts, driving, racing, drifting, commentary and driver training. He also does work for the Ignition car TV channel on DStv and has a successful YouTube channel called Performance with Page with close to 15 000 subscribers.

The 43-year-old is a naturally gifted presenter, judging from Instagram, who works on various forms of motorsport, such as the SA GT3 Endurance series and virtual races.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

His new venture, which will launch shortly, is an online classifieds platform dedicated to performance cars. Briefly News spoke exclusively to the car media specialist about his latest venture, PerformanceCars.co.za.

Page says:

"It's a place where people who are looking for performance cars can visit and only see performance cars. We want to have one place where you can go and search for performance cars. The typical visitor to our site is going to spend a lot of time browsing because there's going to be cool cars that they can dream about and plan for when they can buy one."

Page is correct that South Africa is a mecca for performance car enthusiasts, and models such as the BMW M3 and Golf GTI remain in high demand in the second-hand market locally.

The site is currently in the beta phase, with the launch planned in the coming weeks, but for now, Page is busy with a Toyota Hilux V8 project that can be watched on YouTube.

Tazzla or Transformer? Mzansi man’s modified Toyota catches social media off-guard as creation goes viral

Another South African that is working hard to achieve his dreams in the car space, is Roodepoort's Oefentse Mphatsoe Briefly News reports.

Mphatsoe made headlines two months ago with his customised Toyota Tazz, which is completely unrecognisable from the original product and has gained traction among car lovers on social media.

The young man is the designer behind the project, which features parts from a dirt bin and ordinary items found around the house. The 26-year-old is a jack-of-all-trades type of person and has dabbled in IT and finance. Currently, he's completing a six-week welding course.

Despite it looking like it should be on a show stand rather than on the road, the Roodepoort man says the car passed a roadworthy test and is licensed.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News