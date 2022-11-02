American-based Senegalese singer and music producer Akon recently raved about Costa Titch's music

The multi-award-winning star said the South African star is going to change the music world

Costa Titch shared a clip of the Lonely hitmaker singing him praise and said he was grateful for the shout out

Costa Titch is making major strides beyond the country's borders. The star couldn't keep calm when he got a shout-out from internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Akon.

Akon has gushed over Costa Titch's music in a viral interview. Image: @costatitch and Getty Images.

The star took the music industry by storm after starting out as a dancer for heavyweights like Cassper Nyovest.

According to TimesLIVE, the Big Flexa hitmaker was over the moon when Akon praised him in a clip that is making rounds on social media. Akon said the world needs to keep an eye out for Costa Titch because he is the next best thing. The Be With You hitmaker even revealed that he listens to music by the South African star. He said:

"Costa Titch, check him out, that child is a problem. He's going to change the game, he's going to be a game changer."

Costa Titch also shared the viral clip on his Instagram page and thanked the internationally acclaimed Senegalese star for the recognition. He wrote:

"Big shout out to my brother @akon for the love! This honestly means the world to me!"

