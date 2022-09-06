Libho Geza shared an R1 million prize money with Thimna Shooto as the winners of South Africa's first-ever Love Island series

Geza enjoys hitting the gym and going on road trips in Cape Town and was recently pictured with a new Ford bakkie

The Ranger Raptor is a performance off-roader with a powerful Biturbo engine and bespoke suspension, and Fox shocks

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Love Island winner Libho Geza is enjoying the outdoor lifestyle and was recently pictured in Cape Town driving around in a Ford bakkie.

Libho Geza enjoys weekends in Cape Town with friends after winning 'Love Island' in April 2022. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to DSTV, Geza and his ex-girlfriend Thimna Shooto claimed the win in the inaugural season of the reality series Love Island on 11 April 2022.

The couple, who are no longer together, decided to split the R1 million prize money. The duo hail from the Eastern Cape and received over 50% of the votes in the finale, IOL reports.

Geza was recently in Cape Town enjoying downtime with some friends and some time behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger Raptor.

According to Ford, the Ranger Raptor is the flagship model in the range and is powered by a 2.0-litre Biturbo diesel engine with 157kW and a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Full throttle: Influencer Kefilwe Mabote and friends enjoy luxury whip road trip

Briefly News reported that fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote and several of her friends enjoyed the sights and sounds of supercars from behind the steering wheel.

The digital creator posted a social media video showing the supercar line-up, including a Porsche 911, Porsche Cayman, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a Rolls-Royce.

Mabote has an incredible 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and the post received over 65 000 'likes'.

The business mogul was joined by other ladies, including Natalie Hlahla, Lisa Magwebu, Simone Dominique, and Michelle Bogatsu.

The 911 is powered by a turbocharged engine with the motor mounted over the rear axle for superior traction the other hand, the.

The Audi R8 is fitted with a naturally-aspirated motor with a capacity of 5.2-litres arranged in a V10 configuration and produces 449kW. It uses a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with a top speed of over 300km/h.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News