Fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote and several of her friends enjoyed the sights and sounds of supercars from behind the steering wheel

The South African beauty posted a video on social media showing off a Porsche 911, Audi R8, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mabote hosted other influencers such as Natalie Hlahla, Lisa Magwebu, and Simone Dominique

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Influencer Kefilwe Mabote and a couple of friends enjoyed the power of several supercars.

Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote had fun playing with powerful supercars on a road trip. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The digital creator posted a social media video showing the supercar line-up, including a Porsche 911, Porsche Cayman, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and a Rolls-Royce.

Mabote has an incredible 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and the post received over 65 000 'likes'.

The business mogul was joined by other ladies, including Natalie Hlahla, Lisa Magwebu, Simone Dominique, and Michelle Bogatsu.

According to Porsche, the 911 is powered by a turbocharged engine with the motor mounted over the rear axle for superior traction.

The Audi R8 is fitted with a naturally-aspirated motor with a capacity of 5.2-litres arranged in a V10 configuration and produces 449kW. It uses a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with a top speed of over 300km/h.

Singer, songwriter, and DJ: Lady Du's hard work pays off with new R3 million Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Briefly News reported that musician, songwriter, and singer Lady Du is on the move performing at gigs and making her fans happy.

The Vosloorus-born DJ has garnered a large following on social media, which she uses to advertise her gigs. Her career started as young as nine years old.

The 31-year-old's work as a singer, songwriter and DJ in the music industry has allowed her to buy an R3 million Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The G-Class is built in Graz, Austria, and is powered by a 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine with 243kW and 700Nm. It has a top speed of 210km/h and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 6.4 seconds. It has a nine-speed G-Tronic gearbox and four-wheel drive.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News