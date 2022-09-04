Global site navigation

Creating a Better Mzansi: Merc Raises R6.9 Million for Gift of the Givers After Auctioning Exclusive Lux Whip
Creating a Better Mzansi: Merc Raises R6.9 Million for Gift of the Givers After Auctioning Exclusive Lux Whip

by  Sean Parker
  • A Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC "Edition 100" was auctioned on Saturday, 3 September, for R6.9 million
  • The "Edition 100" is the only one of its kind in South Africa, and the Gift of the Givers Foundation will receive the profits of the sale
  • Mercedes-Benz has been a longtime supporter of the Gift of the Givers foundation, and the organisation played an integral part in helping victims of the recent KZN floods

A wealthy collector bought the only Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic "Edition 100" in South Africa for R6.9 million.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Only 100 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class “Edition 100” models exist in the world. Image: Motorpress
The high price is because the profits will be donated to the South African humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, reports Motorpress.

The V12-powered "Edition 100" in Mzansi is one of 100 luxury sedans worldwide. The auction took place at the German carmaker's Sandton dealership.

Motoring content creator, Papi Mabele, tweeted that the exclusive model had been auctioned for R6.9 million.

The special model is set apart by sporting a unique grille and is adorned with "Edition 100" inscriptions on the hub caps, B-pillars and interior panels.

The long-wheelbase model has rear seat entertainment, including a 4D Burmester sound system and massage function for the pews.

To top off the extravagance, champagne glasses and bespoke pens are sold with the model.

Mercedes-Benz launches the ultimate three-pointed star sedan, Maybach S Class, in Mzansi from R3,5 million

Briefly News reported that the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class was launched this week to the South African market, with two models available, the S 580 4MATIC and S 680 4MATIC, priced from R3 507 000 and R4 454 000.

Representing the ultimate in sophistication like never before, a compilation of the finest quality materials, phenomenal craftsmanship, incomparable comfort and state-of-the-art technology that elevate your journey to a new level of driving.

The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is based on the new interior design of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience takes driving pleasure to new heights with high-resolution touchscreens or voice-controlled operations for ease of use and infotainment.

