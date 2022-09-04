A Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC "Edition 100" was auctioned on Saturday, 3 September, for R6.9 million

The "Edition 100" is the only one of its kind in South Africa, and the Gift of the Givers Foundation will receive the profits of the sale

Mercedes-Benz has been a longtime supporter of the Gift of the Givers foundation, and the organisation played an integral part in helping victims of the recent KZN floods

A wealthy collector bought the only Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic "Edition 100" in South Africa for R6.9 million.

Only 100 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class “Edition 100” models exist in the world. Image: Motorpress

The high price is because the profits will be donated to the South African humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, reports Motorpress.

The V12-powered "Edition 100" in Mzansi is one of 100 luxury sedans worldwide. The auction took place at the German carmaker's Sandton dealership.

Motoring content creator, Papi Mabele, tweeted that the exclusive model had been auctioned for R6.9 million.

The special model is set apart by sporting a unique grille and is adorned with "Edition 100" inscriptions on the hub caps, B-pillars and interior panels.

The long-wheelbase model has rear seat entertainment, including a 4D Burmester sound system and massage function for the pews.

To top off the extravagance, champagne glasses and bespoke pens are sold with the model.

