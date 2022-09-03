Riky Rick was a popular rapper and musician in South Africa who died in February 2022

The successful artist owned several luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz AMG GTS Coupe and a Porsche 911

We check out what those whips are worth and how powerful and fast they are

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The late Riky Rick was one of South Africa's most loved musicians and left a lasting legacy on the country's entertainment industry. He also owned cool cars.

Riky Rick will live long in the memories of many people across South Africa. Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to ZACelebs.com, the 34-year-old owned a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-AMG GT.

The two-door Mercedes performance coupe is worth over R2 million and powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine with over 400kW and 750Nm.

The AMG-GT is Mercedes' flagship sports car in South Africa. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to news365.co.za, the Boss Zonke-singer also had a Porsche 911 worth close to R1.5 million and is powered by a six-cylinder Boxer engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

A closer look at the two German performance coupes reveals that both are two-door models focused on driving dynamics and powerful turbocharged engines.

The duo have also gone through many hours of testing at some of the world's most demanding race tracks to ensure they meet the standard the companies expect of them as performance vehicles.

DJ Tira and Themba Brolly ball out in luxury R3.4 million Mercedes-AMG G63

Briefly News reported that DJ Tira and Themba Broly from Big Brother brought all the swag in a cool pic posted on social media.

DJ Tira has some awesome cars in his garage that range from an Audi R8, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG GT and a Mercedes-AMG G63.

The G63 is the one the duo is stunting within the post that received over 2 000 likes. According to Mercedes, the flagship Mercedes 4x4 is a performance version with over 400kW and 800Nm.

It has three diff locks to ensure maximum traction for a dedicated axle. In addition, it has luxury features such as heated and cooled seats and a black interior with chrome detailing for that swag look.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News