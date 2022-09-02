South African celebrity DJ Tira and Themba Broly posed together in a cool post on social media

The duo were showing off, looking super cool in front of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class

DJ Tira has a collection of cool cars, including Mercedes-AMG Models and Rolls-Royce Ghost

DJ Tira and Themba Broly from Big Brother brought all the swag in a cool pic posted on social media.

DJ Tira and Themba Broly hang out and looked super cool in a recent post on social media. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

A post on the 46-year-old DJ's Twitter account had a caption that read:

"Still on that Ghost flow."

DJ Tira has some awesome cars in his garage that range from an Audi R8, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG GT and a Mercedes-AMG G63.

The G63 is the one the duo are stunting with in the post that received over 2 000 likes.

According to Mercedes, the flagship Mercedes 4x4 is a performance version with over 400kW and 800Nm. It has three diff locks to ensure maximum traction is given to a dedicated axle.

It has luxury features such as heated and cooled seats and a black interior with chrome detailing for that swag look.

SA actress Bukiwe Keva celebrates purchasing R1.3 million Mercedes-AMG whip

Briefly News reported actress, host, MC and presenter Bukiwe Keva celebrated buying a new Mercedes-AMG whip and shared the moment on social media.

The actress is best known for playing Asanda on the soap opera Gomora posted a series of images and videos on her Instagram account.

The beauty has 130 000 followers, and the post received waves of support with over 17 000 likes and 225 comments.

Watch a clip of this amazing moment that Bukiwe posted on Instagram as she goes through the motions and takes her first drive in the Mercedes-AMG.

The CLA 45 AMG is powered by the world's most powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 310kW and 500Nm. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. It costs R1.3 million.

Watch the clip and enjoy the incredible scenes of Keva checking out her new ride.

Source: Briefly News