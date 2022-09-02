Kanye West is an incredible artist and one of the world's most famous people. In addition, he has a successful career as a music producer, musician and fashion designer. That success has generated a lot of money for the Chicago-born celebrity, worth $2 billion.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Musician and fashion designer Kanye West has an impressive car collection. Image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty

Source: UGC

Perhaps one thing many people don't know about West is that he loves cool cars and has a large collection of luxury whips.

We take a look at the best five cars we think the Golddigger singer owns:

1. Maybach 57S

The Maybach 57 is a luxury German sedan with many features to offer its passengers lots of comfort. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to Maybach, the luxury 57 sedan is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine with over 450kW and 1000Nm. In addition, it has super comfy leather seats with heating and cooling.

2. Lamborghini Gallardo

The Lamborghini Gallardo is available in this eye-searing yellow hue. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Lamborghini, the Gallardo is one of the old-school supercars powered by a naturally-aspirated engine. As a result, it has an awesome exhaust note and a top speed of over 300km/h.

3. Lamborghini Aventador

Superstar Kanye West has a penchant for Italian sportscars. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Lamborghini, the Aventador is the flagship Italian supercar powered by a V12 engine. It is made from carbon fibre to keep weight and sends power to all four wheels. It even has a configurable driving mode, including Race and Corsa.

4. Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini builds not only supercars but also an SUV called the Urus. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Motorious.com, the 45-year-old loves Lambos, which extends to the Italian carmaker's best-selling model: the Urus.

The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged engine and is fitted with a four-wheel-drive system.

5. Aston Martin DBS

A British supercar like an Aston Martin DBS has buckets of swag. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Motorious.com, West has only been spotted in his British Aston Martin DBS. The DBS is powered by a V12 engine and is fitted with a manual gearbox. It's widely regarded as one of the best Aston Martin models to drive with good, strong dynamics.

The top 5 most expensive celeb cars, including Jay Z's R130 million Maybach and The Rock's R38 million Pagani

Briefly, News reported that Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor earning $270 million in 2021; he also owns a $2.4 million Pagani Huayara and movie stars, fashion moguls and rappers earn high salaries to afford some of the most expensive cars on the planet.

We look at celebs' top five most expensive cars, from fashion designer Ralph Lauren's rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic to Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.

It's no secret that celebrities earn a lot of money, Forbe's recently named Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the highest-paid entertainer with a whopping $270 million pocketed in 2021.

And that revenue wasn't only from acting; Johnson also sells champagne, Teremana tequila and sneakers under his brands.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News