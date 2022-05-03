A video of local musician Dladla Mshunqisi creating a whole new track based on a man eating at groove was shared online

The boisterous Gqom artist is seen singing about how the unbothered man was shamelessly biting on a meat bone

South African netizens flooded the post with love and banter, praising Mshunqisi on his natural talent

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African musical artist, Dladla Mshunqisi left online users in stitches after sharing a video of a grown man chowing on a bone at groove.

In the clip shared on Dladla’s Facebook page, the man is seen biting meat off a large bone shamelessly at a nighttime party.

Dladla Mshunqisi created a song based on a man eating a meat bone at groove. Image: Sharon Shakur Kubheka/Dladla Mshunqisi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Known for his loud nature and banter, the comical Dladla did not miss up on the opportunity to start singing about how the unbothered man was biting on the bone.

The hilarious post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Walidla lol waze waligebhuna iThambo (He chowed on the bone until he broke it).”

In true Mzansi fashion, peeps responded with humour and banter on the post:

Man-Kale Brian remarked:

“You deserve an award for creativity, shem.”

Kwenzeka Mc-canzy Thab'zolo wrote:

“Kodwa Mshunqisi sekuyingoma njalo. Mr Bones.”

KleinJan Julius replied:

“That's a hit Dladla, creativity on next level, song title: Ithambo. The expression on Dladla face is pure.”

Tau Agnecious Mokgehle said:

“Cameraman understood the assignment very well.”

Phummy Mshengu commented:

“Kodwa hair cut yakho Mshunqisi eyakho wedwa.”

Hlela Jasmine Dastile reacted:

“True artist you are, creative wherever you are.”

SA unimpressed with Dladla Mshunqisi's loud singing during car trip

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there seemed to be an overwhelming consensus among South Africans on social media in response to a recently surfaced video of Gqom artist Dladla Mshunqisi's singing exploits during an apparent car trip.

In recent years before the Amapiano wave swept across the Mzansi music landscape, Mshunqisi, under the tutelage of record producer DJ Tira, emerged as among the artists who were front and centre of the genre, more so in KwaZulu-Natal, where it is widely thought to have found its roots.

The muso is known for lending his vocal prowess on then-smash releases, such as Omunye featuring Benny Maverick and Pakisha featuring Distruction Boyz & DJ Tira.

Source: Briefly News