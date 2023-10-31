Zola Nombona is receiving widespread acclaim for her role in the hit series My Brother's Keeper , with fans showering her with flowers to show their appreciation

The show, featuring Mzansi's top stars like S’dumo Mtshali, Wiseman Mncube, and others, has been trending on social media since its premiere

Zola's performance in the show has captivated audiences, earning her high praise and sparking enthusiastic reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Zola Nombona is already stealing hearts with her character in the new hit series My Brother's Keeper. The star's fans gave her flowers for nailing the role.

Zola Nombona has been praised for her acting skills in 'My Brother's Keeper'. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

Zola Nombona praised for her role in My Brother's Keeper

My Bother's Keeper has been trending on social media since its premiere. The star-studded show features some of Mzansi's top stars including S’dumo Mtshali, Wiseman Mncube, Lindani Nkosi, Nelisa Mchunu and Rosemary Zimu.

Reacting to the first few episodes, fans said Zola Nombona is the reason they have been tuning in. Popular entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a glimpse of the show on his Twitter page and wrote:

"It’s only been a few episodes and Zola Nombona is killing this character #MyBrothersKeeper"

Mzansi react to Zola Nombona's role in My Brother's Keeper

Social media users shared the same sentiments about Zola's role. Many said she was killing it and deserved the recognition.

@ggngcamu said:

"But Mshengu is cruel yoooh"

@Rhoyi_Masoka wrote:

"I envy her beauty "

@mnozi_m added:

"I love her❤❤❤love at first sight...like the way I loved Olerato(The Queen)"

@DikelediNzeleni noted:"

"Yeer too much love her."

@godfreysebata added:

"As always"

House of Zwide becomes South Africa’s top-rated soapie due to GBV storyline in TikTok video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that House of Zwide has been announced to have garnered 5.1 million viewers as of 23 October. The eTV soapie has become a fan-favourite for its relatable storylines, and is said to have beaten Skeem Saam and Generations: The Legacy with the most viewers.

Fans praised House of Zwide and its engaging stories and talented characters while also bashing shows like Skeem Saam for failing to reach such a great feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News