Cassper Nyovest rubbed shoulders with international A-listers such as Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle when he was in London, UK

The South African star partied with the US superstars and Busta Rhymes even shared their pics on his Instagram timeline

Some social media users roasted Cassper and did not believe him when he said cameras were not allowed at the party he attended

Cassper Nyovest is living his wildest dream. The South African rapper recently rubbed shoulders with legendary US rapper Busta Rhymes.

Cassper Nyovest rubbed shoulders with Busta Rhymes in London, UK. Image: @casspernyovest, @bustarhymes

Source: Instagram

Mufasa also partied up a storm with the likes of Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the epic party dubbed the #DaveAndBusta experience in London, UK.

Busta Rhymes took to his official Instagram account to confirm that Mufasa was indeed at the party. A few naysayers didn't believe Cass rubbed shoulders with the superstars after he expressed that the cameras were not allowed at the party.

Busta even tagged Cassper Nyovest when he shared snaps of the epic night. Busta captioned his post:

"Last night we had to slide over to London to make sure our folks on the other side of the pond got the fullness of what that #DAVEANDBUSTA Experience was all about after Dave & Chris smashed it @theo2london Arena!! Salute @davechappelle @chrisrock @spliffstar_mrlewis @talibkweli @djscratchator @yasiinbey @officialgiggs @damsonidris @michealward @casspernyovest and so many other Kings and Queens that pulled up!! The Blessings ain’t Stoppin’!!!"

A tweep who is Mufasa's fan also took to Twitter to share one of the snaps of the Siyathandana hitmaker hanging with Busta and other international celebs.

Social media users react to pic of Busta Rhymes and Cassper Nyovest

@ThembaSindane10 said:

" 'Cameras were not allowed'. My GOAT definitely said that on purpose he knew haters gon be negative."

@Rudebwoy_marley wrote:

"Black excellence."

@ndiphiwe_mjobi commented:

"Lol, watch them talk about how Cass was at the far end, how the picture was not supposed to feature Cass but he saw an opportunity, how Cass lied saying cameras was not allowed in the building. CASSPER IS INSPIRATIONAL SHEM. I ALSO WANNA HURT HATERS THE SAME WAY HE DOES."

@100_kMokone added:

"Please get Busta on Put Your Hands Up Remix bafets ka le kopa pls! Otherwise don't come back to ZA."

MacG rips into Cassper Nyovest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG threw heavy shade in the direction of Cassper Nyovest. The podcaster ripped into the rapper's diss track, 4 Steps Back.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG shared his thoughts on Mufasa's response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars. He claimed the song belongs in the garbage bin just lke Cass' ponytail. Cass used to rock a ponytail when he was on the come up but has parted ways with it.

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, MacG claimed that his podcast is bigger than Cassper, adding that they're international.

"Dame Dash doesn't know who Cassper is, he knows who we are. We are not even hip-hop. The song belongs in the trash just like his ponytail. We're bigger than him. It's trash, it belongs in the garbage."

