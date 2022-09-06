MacG ripped into Cassper Nyovest and his diss track directed at Big Zulu in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill

MacG claimed his Podcast and Chill is bigger than Mufasa, adding that they're more popular internationally than Cass

Social media users shared mixed views to MacG's comments with many claiming that he sounded bitter on the latest episode of his show

MacG threw heavy shade in the direction of Cassper Nyovest. The podcaster ripped into the rapper's diss track, 4 Steps Back.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG shared his thoughts on Mufasa's response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars. He claimed the song belongs in the garbage bin just lke Cass' ponytail. Cass used to rock a ponytail when he was on the come up, but has parted ways with it.

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, MacG claimed that his podcast is bigger than Cassper Nyovest, adding that they're more international than the rapper.

"Dame Dash doesn't know who Cassper is, he knows who we are. We are not even hip-hop. The song belongs in the trash just like his ponytail. We're bigger than him. It's trash, it belongs in the barbage."

Dash Dash is an American entrepreneur and is best known as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella along with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke. Peeps shared mixed reactions to MacG's remarks.

@Sine12356 commented:

"The dude is arrogant, I guess money is showing his true colors and his dragging Sol isdudla sabantu shame."

@mrmogoswane wrote:

"Probably Casper knows he won’t get a good interview here, I mean look at MacG’s face when he says 'f*ck Cassper', the man doesn't want to come in your show respect his choice. I love @podcastwithmacg but this is uncalled for."

@Lsquared_music said:

"MacG doesn't like Casper at all."

@Moshe_Seaneho commented:

"@MacGUnleashed @Solphendukaa @podcastwithmacg y’all are GOATED for this episode. SALUTE."

@osrmsg wrote:

"I agree with MacG, Cassper's diss track, no bars at all."

@MansOpinions added:

"How are you giving Cassper too much airtime while he has never been on your show. Stop being bitter bra, listen to your co-host."

Cassper Nyovest drops 4 Steps Back

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest dropped his Big Zulu diss track, 4 Steps Back. The star's response to Nkabi's 150 Bars has received mixed reactions.

In the song, Mufasa claims the KwaZulu-Natal rapper only blew up after his feature. Nkabi featured the Siyathandana hitmaker in his 2019 track, Ama Million.

Mufasa also shaded Big Zulu for being a Carvela ambassador. Cassper Nyovest also bragged that Big Zulu is renting while he owns a mansion. In most of his bars, he's cursing at Nkabi.

