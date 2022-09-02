Popular rapper Cassper Nyovest has finally dropped his much-anticipated Big Zulu diss track titled 4 Steps back

In the track, which is a response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars , Mufasa claims that Nkabi blew up after he gave him a feature

Hip-hop heads have shared mixed reactions to the single, some said it's a hit while others shared that they're not feeling it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassper Nyovest has dropped his Big Zulu diss track, 4 Steps Back. The star's response to Nkabi's 150 Bars has received mixed reactions.

Cassper Nyovest has dropped his Big Zulu diss song titled ' 4 Steps Back'. Image: @casspernyovest, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

In the song, Mufasa claims the KwaZulu-Natal rapper only blew up after his feature. Nkabi featured the Siyathandana hitmaker in his 2019 track, Ama Million.

Mufasa also shaded Big Zulu for being a Carvela ambassador. Cassper Nyovest also bragged that Big Zulu is renting while he owns a mansion. In most of his bars, he's cursing at Nkabi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cass' diss song. Some people claimed the single is a miss while others think the song is a hit.

@graham_sabi said:

"Cassper never disappoints when it comes to disappointments… without fail, he will hype his nonsense and not feel bad about it… maybe yile shlahla sentsango."

@Ntlombe_S commented:

"Cassper’s silence was better than this thing he released. Haibo what’s this? 2/10."

@itu_dekreator wrote:

"Cass went hard on that diss track, y' all just ignorant because it's Cass not someone else."

@TsonadoDesigner wrote:

"Cassper could have kept quiet."

@MbushoZilindile added:

"Yeah, that diss track is nonsense manh, he is literally swearing at big Zulu that’s not going on hard a beat."

Cassper Nyovest teases new Big Zulu diss track

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to share a teaser of his Big Zulu diss track. The rapper's upcoming single is a response to Nkabi's 150 Bars.

Big Zulu dropped his diss track two weeks ago. He dropped it on the same day Mufasa dropped his latest single, Put Your Hands Up. 150 Bars did more numbers than Cass' song and reached one million views in just four days.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper posted a teaser of his diss track. He revealed that it would drop on Friday, 2 September. Big Zulu also dropped a new track featuring Nasty C and Patoranking on the same day.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News