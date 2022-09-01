Rapper Big Zulu has left hip-hop fans buzzing with his latest announcement that he will be dropping some new music

The man of the moment, Big Zulu, got to working on new music with Nasty C for their track together, We Run The Road

Big Zulu's latest news about Nasty C was met with waves of excitement from both of the rapper's supporters

Big Zulu is determined to maintain the excitement in South African hip-hop. The rapper has an upcoming single with major rapper Nasty C.

Big Zulu and nasty c have joined forces to bring South Africans a hip-hop hit song. Image: Instagram/@bigzulu_sa/ Getty Images Paras Griffin

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu told fans to look forward to his song We Run The Road with Nasty C, which will be dropped in the early hours of 2 September 2022. Excited hip-hop heads shared their excitement about the upcoming release.

Big Zulu and Nasty C collab causes waves

Big Zulu took to Twitter to spread the news about his upcoming song with Nasty C. He wrote:

"My new single We Run The Road featuringt Patoranking & Nasty C . Dropping Midnight 00:00."

Fans of the rappers were excited to hear about the upcoming song. Rapper Cassper Nyovest also commented, saying that he would be dropping his diss track at the same time on 2 September.

@Gift_N_M commented:

"Shuni wenkabi will never sound the same after what @casspernyovest said, wenkabi ahykhona...but really can’t wait for the drop."

@The_RealOne17 commented:

"Let's go!"

@Nosh94Mesiaah commented:

"The collaboration is massive. I can't wait for the track ."

@Dumisan35892160 commented:

"Looking forward to hearing it, I know you always put your best effort,#azitshe Nkabi."

@NdesiLwandile commented:

"Aykhale!"

Source: Briefly News