AKA has taken to his timeline to share that he's not interested in joining the trending rap battle among Mzansi rappers

The Fela In Versace hitmaker was responding to a fan who asked him to drop a diss track in response to Big Zulu's diss track titled 150 Bars

The likes of Kwesta and K.O have dropped their own diss track in response to Nkabi but AKA made it clear that he is sitting this one out

AKA has shared that he's not interested in joining the trending rap battle. The rapper took to his timeline to respond to a fan who asked him to drop a response to Big Zulu's diss track, 150 Bars.

AKA has shared that he's not interested in joining the ongoing rap battle. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nkabi released the fire tune last Friday, 19 August and it has been viewed over a million times on YouTube since it dropped. In the track, the Mali Eningi hitmaker disses popular Mzansi rappers including AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Kwesta and Duncan, among others.

Kwesta and K.O have responded to Big Zulu via dope diss tracks of their own. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan, Supa Mega made it clear that he's sitting this one out.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Fela In Versace hitmaker shared that he's currently focused on making music that appeals to his loyal fans named the Megacy.

AKA's fans applauded their fave and agreed that he made a good choice because he's had a fair share of beefs in the local hip-hop industry.

@SA_promoterz wrote:

"Well done brother!!!"

@sewelankoana said:

"Tell them you don’t need beef to push your album sales."

@highbars1 commented:

"I mean I understand ngoba Dust to Dust graved you. We will allow you to sit down and recover chief."

@Nayyyyy21438617 wrote:

"I am so happy that you've outgrown such, Supermega."

@LMkonqo added:

"By the way Composure still slaps hard."

AKA unimpressed by Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA has reacted to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August.

Big Zulu dissed the entire SA hip-hop industry, including AKA. He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others.

At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music. AKA took to Twitter early on Monday morning to react to the trending song. He first said:

"You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not Hip Hop."

A few minutes later, he went on to slam Big Zulu for claiming the song is all about the spirit of humanity and building the hip-hop community.

Source: Briefly News