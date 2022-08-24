Kwesta has responded to Big Zulu's diss track titled 150 Bars with his fire track titled Quantham

Big Zulu ruffled feathers when he fired shots at big-name rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Kwesta, and more

Kwesta fired back with the new track that has already shot him to the top of the Twitter trends

Kwesta could not take Big Zulu's shots in his song 150 Bars lying down. The star had to remind Mzansi why he is regarded as the king of hip-hop with the release of his fire diss track titled Quantham.

Kwesta has dropped a song titled 'Quantham' firing shots at Big Zulu after his diss track '150 Bars'. Image: @kwestadakar and @bigzulu_sa.

Source: Instagram

Big Zulu topped Twitter trends over the weekend following the release of his hip-hop song 150 Bars. The Imali Eningi hitmaker fired shots at all the big-name rappers in Mzansi, including AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Stogie T, and many more.

Social media users have been waiting anxiously for rappers to respond, and it seems their prayers are finally being answered. Kwesta came out guns blazing at Big Zulu in his track Quantham. Twitter users have gone gaga over the release of the song. Peeps have hyped the star for reviving hip-hop with his song.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Kwesta and KO did a good job , Duncan is still using a calculator to finalise his track , that one of ambitiuz was for Takalani sesame...on the other hand, Emtee is busy posting his cars."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Every line from kwesta on that track is cutting too deep ."

@MlangeniSkay added:

"Kwesta and KO killing Big Zulu with nothing but skill and delivery shows there's levels to this."

@Solphendukaa commented:

"Kwesta raised the bar. Duncan rewriting his whole response for the 14th time now Homie is going to drop next year."

