Nota Baloyi has taken to his timeline to share that he's backing Podcast and Chill host, MacG, amid his feud with Cassper Nyovest

The controversial music exec shaded Cassper and claimed that the highlight of his career was performing Ngud' with Kwesta at FNB Stadium

Many people on Kwesta's former manager's timeline agreed with Nota after MacG roasted Cassper in the latest episode of his podcast

Nota Baloyi has taken to social media to weigh in on MacG and Cassper Nyovest's beef. The controversial music exec is backing the Podcast and Chill host amid the feud between the podcaster and rapper.

Nota Baloyi shared that he backs MacG amid his feud with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @lavidanota, @macgunleashed, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Nota took to his timeline and threw more shade in the direction of Cassper. Kwesta's former manager claimed the highlight of Mufasa's career was sharing the stage with Kwesta in front of 50 000 people. Cass was featured on Ngud' by Kwesta.

Taking to Twitter, Nota went on to show love to MacG. He shared that he remains loyal to MacG despite their differences. Nota Baloyi wrote:

"MacG is my grootman… I’m his genius little brother. That’s never been questionable. That’s why he is the hill I’m willing to die on. Capper can cap from here to Kingdom come, the highlight of his career was performing Ngud’ & Spirit with Kwesta, in front of 50,000 people at FNB!"

Tweeps took to Nota's comment section to share their thoughts on hi post. Many agreed with him.

@cedric_sd said:

"I can't believe am agreeing with you."

@lovha011 wrote:

"You said it well my genius."

@mackie_bank commented:

"I knew you would mention him after the other one."

@ThatflawlessB said:

"Lol he even lied and said he was with Busta Rhymes and said they couldn't take pics or videos."

@Mendy2133 wrote:

"Cassper blocked me a few days ago for telling him he doesn't own Billiato. MacG is the G."

@Khulani97193526 added:

"In other words: 'I am loyal to MacG and appreciate all that he has done for me. We have a good and genuine relationship'."

MacG rips into Cassper Nyovest

In related news, Briefly News reported that MacG threw heavy shade in the direction of Cassper Nyovest. The podcaster ripped into the rapper's diss track, 4 Steps Back.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG shared his thoughts on Mufasa's response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars. He claimed the song belongs in the garbage bin just lke Cass' ponytail. Cass used to rock a ponytail when he was on the come up but has parted ways with it.

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, MacG claimed that his podcast is bigger than Cassper, adding that they're international.

"Dame Dash doesn't know who Cassper is, he knows who we are. We are not even hip-hop. The song belongs in the trash just like his ponytail. We're bigger than him. It's trash, it belongs in the garbage."

