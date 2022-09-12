Dr Malinga is trending following his response to a tweep who thanked Mzansi for assisting the singer who is in financial trouble

The Angilalanga Izolo hitmaker shared a hilarious reaction to the concerned tweep and the words "thanks bye" topped the trends list after the singer's response

Amused social media users took to Dr Malinga's comment section to share their thoughts to his hilarious response

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

"Thanks, bye" is trending thanks to Dr Malinga. The singer took to the timeline to react to a fan and his reply set tongues wagging.

Dr Malinga is trending after his amusing response to being financially assisted. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

The fan was applauding South Africans who opened their hearts and wallets after the troubled singer opened up about his financial problems during a candid interview on Podcast and Chill.

Taking to Twitter, @LebeaPompe shared that she's over the moon after South Africans got together and assisted Dr Malinga. Along with two laughing emojis, the Angilalanga Izolo hitmaker reacted to the tweep:

"Thanks bye."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Other tweeps took to Malinga's comment section to share hilarious reactions to his response.

@sk4lyf2 said:

"Let's admit it, Malinga you are a very funny guy."

@Lenny187 wrote:

"Salute, Thanks Bye."

@MASHIBE13 commented:

"Thanks to everyone helping, results of being a good person,good will follow. I like the way he was so outspoken and real on the Podcast."

@Deartroublegal wrote:

"You are loved Dr Malinga. Only God can stop your Go!"

@TikiBoy_SA said:

"Give us a hit for this December Dr, thanks bye."

@RMorakane added:

"This December is gonna be lit… thanks bye."

Kabza De Small finally shares unreleased song with Dr Malinga

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small has shared the unreleased track with Dr Malinga. Dr Malinga revealed a couple of days ago that he thinks DJ Maphorisa told Kabza not to drop the song.

The Amapiano caught wind of the singer's candid interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG and quickly posted the single on his socials. In a heart-to-heart chat, Malinga told MacG that they worked on the songs a while back but Kabza has not dropped it because of his relationship with Maphorisa.

Malinga is currently going through financial problems and called out some Mzansi celebs who are not willing to help him. Kabza was lambasted by Malinga's fans and many think he shared the single after he was shaded for being Phori's "lapdog".

Peeps took to Twitter and shared mixed views after Kabza dropped the unreleased track. ZAlebs reports that some people said it sounds bad and needs to be mastered.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News