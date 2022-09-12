Dr Malinga has expressed gratitude to his fans and industry colleagues who have been assisting him

The hitmaker topped Twitter trends when he broke down during an interview with Mac G on his popular show Podcast and Chill

Black Coffee is among those who came to Dr Malinga's rescue, and he allegedly gave him R500k

Dr Malinga sparked a heated debate when he thanked Black Coffee for assisting him as he went through some financial problems.

Dr Malnga has expressed gratitude to Black Coffee for assisting him. Image: @realblackcoffee and @drmalinga.

The star who shared that his furniture was auctioned because he had no money said he has been receiving donations from fans and fellow celebrities.

Taking to his Twitter page, the hitmaker showed gratitude to the Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer for the financial assistance. He wrote:

"Thanks, Big brother @RealBlackCoffee, for the help. It means a lot. Thanks bye."

Nosey social media users quickly began asking for more details. Many wanted to know how much Dr Malinga was given by Black Coffee. A Twitter user with the handle @ChrisExcel102 revealed that he allegedly got hals a million Rands. He tweeted:

"Black Coffee giving Dr Malinga R500K but his baby mama was complaining about not having electricity."

@OlopesGustavo said:

"R500K to Malinga will get him clout! However electricity for his baby mama will get him guilt fever. The atrocity of these celebrities to use people’s support for their gains, and fans blindly follow!"

@UlayahScaver added:

"Baby mama who is making more than 200k a month still want money for electricity this agenda."

Source: Briefly News