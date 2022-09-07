Rapper Gigi Lamayne is taking over the podcast space with her new show Point of View with Gigi

The star sits down with various industry professionals for in-depth discussions on various matters without judging

Gigi recently headed to her pages to celebrate reaching over 100k views on her popular podcast

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Gigi Lamayne is proud of her gang for their unwavering support. The rapper who launched her podcast Point of View With Gigi celebrated reaching over 100k views.

Gigi Lamayne has taken to her social media pages to celebrate her podcast 'Point of View with Gigi', reaching 100k views. Image: @gigi_lamayne.

Source: Instagram

Gigi's show invites guests from all walks of life for a sit-down and chats about different topics without judging. Describing her page, the Mashonisa rapper said:

"It's all about sharing knowledge, information, and wisdom without a point of judgement." "Of course, it's also to get to know some people that you guys might only know from social media."

She has had a number of interesting guests on her show, including Only Fans model Nomagugu Samke who was her first guest. Samke spoke about her career and discussed how she ended up being in adult entertainment. They even conducted an HIV test on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taking to her Twitter page, Gigi Lamayne announced that the page is growing, and the number of views is increasing. She thanked her fans for her unwavering support and urged them to keep supporting her. She tweeted:

"Well done Gigi Gang ! Welldone POV GANG ! We are officially on 100 000 + views with @povxgigi!!"

Yaya Mavundla breaks silence on the joys and hardships of being a transwoman in South Africa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Yaya Mavundla is a force to be reckoned with in the trans activism and fashion worlds, but she did not have it easy. The star recently spoke about how she strives to live her truth.

Mavundla said the main aim of her career is to be the voice for the trans people in South Africa.

Speaking about her journey, Yaya Mavundla said she did not have a difficult time trying to "come out" because her family knew she was different from a young age. According to TimesLIVE, she added that she hopes families can be educated on supporting members who want to transition.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News