Kabza De Small took to his timeline to share the unreleased song with Dr Malinga after the singer spoke about it in his recent candid interview

The Amapiano producer posted the song on his timeline after Malinga claimed Kabza's friend DJ Maphorisa allegedly told him not to drop the single

Some social media uses claimed Kabza shared the song because he was accused of being Phori's "lapdog" after the Podcast and Chill interview

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kabza De Small has shared the unreleased track with Dr Malinga. Dr Malinga revealed a couple of days ago that he thinks DJ Maphorisa allegedly told Kabza not to drop the song.

Kabza De Small has shared the unreleased track with Dr Malinga. Image: @kabelomotha_, @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano caught wind of the singer's candid interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG and quickly posted the single on his socials. In a heart-to-heart chat, Malinga told MacG that they worked on the song a while back but Kabza has not dropped it because of his relationship with Maphorisa.

Dr Malinga is currently going through financial problems and called out some Mzansi celebs who are not willing to help him. Kabza De Small was lambasted by Malinga's fans and many think he shared the single after he was shaded for being Phori's "lapdog".

Peeps took to Twitter and shared mixed views after Kabza dropped the unreleased track. ZAlebs reports that some people said it sounds bad and needs a bot of mastering.

@Its_eNeL wrote:

"You made a good decision by not releasing this one. Y'all should go back to the studio and cook something better."

@i_dont_khe wrote:

"Why trying to be generous now, it really doesn't change what kind of person you are."

@Grey_Ashley__ said:

"The song is trash though, Malinga must go back To the studio. Shout out Kabelo."

@ghostladysa commented:

"This song is raw and needs abit of mastering there and there otherwise it could have been a banger but you decided to listen to Maphorisa who is a gate keeper in the music industry. Kabza you can do better and you can be a better human being other than being a lap dog to Phori."

@ElephantNoise_ added:

"To be honest, Kabza and Maphorisa do not like the song but didn't want to make the man feel bad so they just kept quiet about it."

Dr Malinga calls DJ Maphorisa out

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga called DJ Maphorisa out in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. The singer told MacG that he doesn't see himself having a heart-to-heart conversation with Phori.

The Angilalanga Izolo hitmaker was on MacG's show to discuss his recent woes with SARS. When MacG asked why the star didn't ask the rich Maphorisa for help, he replied:

"I don't think in my lowest I'll call DJ Maphorisa for help. I don't see him as a person who can help me. I don't understand him anymore."

MacG suggested that the Amapiano producer carries a bag with R500 000 wherever he goes. Malinga expressed that he'll rather ask DJ Oskido for assistance. The video of Malinga's candid interview was shared on Twitter by @ThisIsColbert.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News