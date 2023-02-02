The African National Congress (ANC) believes that South Africa will be free of any crime by the year 2030

During the ruling party’s Lekgotla, various actions aimed at tackling crime and creating a safe environment were highlighted

Meanwhile, Action Society believes that the country’s crime situation will only worsen in the coming years

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) believes that a crime-free South Africa is possible by 2030, sparking an uproar on social media.

The ANC believes South Africa can become crime-free by the year 2030. Image: Jeff J Mitchell & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

During the party’s National Executive Committee Lekgotla at Esselen Park in Ekurhuleni, several issues were highlighted. The event’s theme was decisive action to advance the people’s interest and renew the movement.

One of the matters discussed was the country’s response to crime and corruption. The Lekgotla said key actions will be taken to ensure South Africa is safe, according to Politics Web. These include strengthening Community Policing Forums, increasing the number of officers and improving intelligence services. crime-freecrime-free

The Lekgotla emphasised the need to improve the management of migrants, especially in relation to Zama Zamas. The party also called for a specialised unit to tackle gender-based violence and femicide that is rife in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

At the Lekgotla, the ANC urged the community and citizens to be proactive in the fight against crime.

Meanwhile, Action Society believes the country may not see a positive change but that the situation will only worsen. Speaking to SABC News, the organisation’s Ian Cameron said it is likely that the number of murders will increase.

Mzansi reacts to ANC’s plan for a crime-free country

@Suzy2shoe said:

“By 2030 there will be nothing of the country left, hence crime free.”

@Mtika36101742 commented:

“ANC reckons South Africa will be crime free by 2030. They have a plan to combat crime and do away with it in seven years. They'll also do away with loadshedding in about 12 months.”

@madoda01 added:

“ANC hopes for a crime-free society by 2030 in South Africa. So, we have to wait until 2030 for a crime-free society. ANC is a joke!”

President Cyril Ramaphosa promises to prioritise crime prevention, SA unimpressed: “Has he fired Bheki yet?”

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a war on crime as states indicate the level of crime in South Africa is becoming untenable.

During the closing of the African National Congress' 55th national elective conference, Ramaphosa re-committed the newly-elected leadership of the ANC to crime prevention in light of the drastic uptick in incidents over recent years.

The president also called on security agencies to be more effective when tackling rampant corruption and crime while working decisively to stamp out kidnapping, GBV gangsterism, drug peddling and illegal mining, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News