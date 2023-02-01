Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu claims she is in the dark about a sponsorship deal with English football club, Tottenham Hotspur

The almost R1 billion proposal suggests securing a spot on the soccer team’s jersey sleeve for the next three years

South Africans took to social media to air out their frustrations regarding the secretive and expensive proposal with the international club

JOHANNESBURG - South African tourism may soon be a sponsor of English football club, Tottenham Hotspur, leaving citizens scratching their heads and angered.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she is in the dark about the proposed deal with a UK football club. Image: Rodger Bosch & Tony McArdle

Source: Getty Images

The almost R1 billion proposal may see a 36-month-long deal being signed that would secure a spot on the team’s jersey sleeve. However, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is in the dark about the possible deal.

Despite claims that suggested the minister’s involvement in the sponsor deal, Sisulu’s spokesperson said she was not involved in the proposal which would need to be passed within the ministry. The agreement would also have to be subject to National Treasury’s concurrence, TimesLIVE reported.

The possible deal has caused an uproar on social media, with many saying the money could have been put to much better use given the country’s energy crisis and other ongoing challenges.

Mzansi reacts to SA’s tourism Tottenham Hotspur sponsor

@bonganim1989 said:

“Lol......it's the timing of the deal that worries me. I mean, can't we deal with potholes that lead to tourist destinations first? Can we reprioritise before we go rogue? Why is the deal kept secret?”

@ModiselleLl commented:

“You have no lights, food and non-existent security then you want to go pay Tottenham Hotspur FC a billion rands to coerce people to come visit you. Haaai South Africa.”

@pete_carswell posted:

“First, we were going to have a REALLY big flag. Now this.”

@mikeroscoe101 added:

“Lindiwe must be getting a huge kickback and a few soccer shirts to boot for that.”

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu distances herself from Tottenham Hotspur deal

Sisulu’s spokesperson claimed that the media report detailing the R1 billion proposal to sponsor is “riddled with inaccuracies and untruths”. eNCA reported that the deal is believed to be with the Tourism Board and the football club.

The spokesperson also claimed that the board is independent and operates without Sisulu’s interference. Sisulu is expected to be briefed on the matter.

