Jacob Zuma recently condemned same-sex relationships and called them a disgrace during an MK party event

This is not the first time the former president voiced his strong stance on the LGBTQ+ community

Zuma's controversial comments sparked heated reactions from South Africans on social media platforms

Former president Jacob Zuma condemned same-sex relationships during an Mk rally in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @_ngwanabadimo

Source: Twitter

Former president Jacob Zuma didn't hold back during his address to MK party supporters in Maqongqo, KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma denounces gay marriages

He said he is strongly opposed to the legalisation of same-sex relationships, reported TimesLIVE.

Zuma said if people support the MK party in the upcoming elections, he will repeal the legalisation of gay marriages.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zuma's homophobic history

Zuma's remarks aren't new. Back in 2006, during his tenure as deputy president, he faced backlash for similar comments condemning gay marriages.

Despite apologising for the pain his words caused back then, his recent statements reignited debate and criticism.

Zuma's remarks get mixed reactions

Some South Africans on social media are disappointed and said they are withdrawing support for the MK party. Many others defended Zuma's stance.

Read a few comments below:

Moradi Dlamini said:

"Weeh I take back my vote ke."

Tshilidzi Nyambeni posted:

"MK's manifesto is based on personal emotions. There is nothing he can offer to improve the lives of citizens."

Melusi Kubheka posted:

"His statement has given me more reasons to vote for MK."

Alphas Khalo stated:

"South Africa's Yoweri Museveni."

Ncagu Sbhamusogodo KaSibungusodaka asked:

"Why didn't he call for its eradication when he was the sitting president of ANC and the country Politians with their hypocrisy!"

Harris Juneid Banda wrote:

"On this one, I agree with him 100%."

Ntobeko Ngcingwana said:

"People will hate him for that."

Ramaphosa brushes off Zuma’s Election Challenge

Recently, Briefly News reported that in the lead-up to the National and Provincial Elections, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa remains unmoved by former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as a contender.

The competition for control of KwaZulu-Natal, a crucial voting block province, is intensifying. Ramaphosa and Zuma are both vying for support in the region.

Source: Briefly News