President Cyril Ramaphosa will be delivering the much anticipated State of the Nationa Address on Thursday, 9 February

In the build-up to the Sona, citizens and politicians have voiced what they want Ramaphosa to talk about during the address

The hot topics for South Africans range from The ongoing energy crisis to addressing the scourge of gender-based violence

CAPE TOWN - As the nation prepares to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening, 9 February, South Africans have revealed what issues they would like addressed during the Sona.

From prominent politicians to ordinary citizens, people have not minced their words on the myriad of crises that require the ANC-led government's attention.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba make their Sona requests

The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to give local governments more power to make decisions and implement policy in energy, policing and rail.

According to TimesLIVE, the mayor said that making these changes would positively affect the lives of South African citizens.

Meanwhile, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba looked to economic prosperity equity for South Africans. The minority party leader tweeted that the only way to make South Africa more equal is to reignite local entrepreneurship.

South Africans want Ramaphosa to address loadsheding, GBV and other serious issues during SONA

South African citizens took to social media to put in their requests, and the issues that topped their wish lists included the nation's energy crisis and the scourge of gender-based violence.

However, what a lot of citizens want the most are an end to all the lies and empty promises.

Below are some of the requests for the Sona:

@Gabojust said:

"Eskom is of the utmost importance and other aspects, being changing the line-up of the cabinet, crime, corruption, unemployment and gender-based violence. I hope it comes together."

@ChristoThurston demanded:

"President Ramaphosa must not make more empty promises of bullet trains, smart cities and ice cream machines."

Peter Rosema

"There is only one wish on the list. Call an immediate general election."

@andrew57153624 added:

"Call it a day and admit they can and never will be able to make anything work the only action ever put into place is the simple fact they steal taxpayers funds."

@thisismlulami pointed out:

"Loadshedding seems to be the centre of #SONA2023."

Sona 2023: Iranti demands that Ramaphosa commit resources to LGBTQIA+ community during national address

In a related story, Briefly News reported that an LGBTQIA+ media advocacy group Iranti has demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa address the often marginalised community in his highly anticipated State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Ramaposa will take the stage at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, 9 February, to fill South Africans in on the challenges and success of 2022 and map out government objectives for 2023.

In this year's address, Iranti wants Ramaphosa to include the LGBTQIA+ community in the Sona's 2023 objectives. The organisation has demanded the president commit state officials and resources to end the discrimination and violence against people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

