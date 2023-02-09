Iranti, a Johannesburg-based advocacy group, wants Cyril Ramaphosa to include the LGBTQIA+ community in this year's Sona

Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday evening, 9 February and outline the government objectives for 2023

Iranti wants the president to deploy resources that will bring an end to discrimination and violence against LGBTQIA+ people

JOHANNESBURG - An LGBTQIA+ media advocacy group Iranti has demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa address the often marginalised community in his highly anticipated State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Ramaposa will take the stage at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, 9 February, to fill South Africans in on the challenges and success of 2022 and map out government objectives for 2023.

Iranti demands more resources to bring an end to violence and discrimination

In this year's address, Iranti wants Ramaphosa to include the LGBTQIA+ community in the Sona's 2023 objectives. The organisation has demanded the president commit state officials and resources to end the discrimination and violence against people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to a press release issued by the organisation, the discrimination faced by LGBTQIA+ people includes issues around Legal Gender Recognition and Intersex Genital Mutilation.

Iranti has demanded more inclusive laws allowing transgender and non-binary people to change their assigned gender on their ID documents. The advocacy group has also called for an end to the non-consensual and medically unnecessary practice of subjecting intersex infants to sexual "corrective surgeries".

Ramaphosa has made efforts, but the LGBTQIA+ community needs more

The organisation has acknowledged that Ramaphosa has made efforts to address the LBGTQIA+ community's needs, but there is still more that can be done, and the community needs the help of the highest office in South Africa, EWN reported.

Inrati declared:

"We want to be included. We want our voices heard. We want to be addressed as part of South Africa"

Iranti's demands for the Sona divide South Africans

This is what South Africans are saying about Iranti's demands

@warrenfer1 said:

"Fair enough, but we'd all like to be heard, they're ignoring everyone."

@Manny_867 claimed:

"Lol, The alphabet gang has started. Ey, there are more pressing issues right now."

@HASSANK25430768 celebrated:

"Brilliant ...well said."

@gamelas commented

"Your arrogance makes you unpopular. Everybody will be addressed not just some."

@DijonHarrington added

"Maybe they want to be included because this comment section is the perfect example of the way they’re treated around here? you’re all a bunch of hillbillies."

