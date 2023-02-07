On day two of the 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the event on Tuesday, 7 February

He said that the mining industry has far more to go for it to reach its full potential, despite its production reaching record-high amounts

The president also said that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the industry grows and becomes more globally competitive

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba on Tuesday, 7 February, leaving many fuming.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave insight on South Africa's plans for the mining industry during his address. Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Day two of the mining industry’s key event was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The Indaba is focused on boosting mining investment and growth in Africa.

Ramaphosa said mining has been and will continue to be the root of African economies. He said that mining remains an essential part of the economy and plays an important role in job creation and retention.

The president said despite the country’s mining production reaching a record-high amount of R1.18 trillion, there is far more to go to reach the industry’s full potential. He said the government is determined to create an environment that will drive sustained growth in mining, according to EWN.

During his address, Ramaphosa said the energy crisis, port and rail operation issues, safety and security, illegal mining nd structural reform are issues that the government is working to tackle. He also said that the government’s responsibility is to ensure the mining industry grows and becomes more globally competitive.

The president also said that while it is a challenging time for mining in the country and the continent, Africa has the means to overcome the difficulties. He added that the industry is changing and has the ability to seize future opportunities, IOL reported.

Mzansi angered by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address

@IrisLethabo said:

“Shame on you Mr President resign already, you are not fit to hold that office because you are greedy and useless.”

@Dee0015_ posted:

“Honestly, I no longer hear the President, he sounds like a broken record to me.”

@Punksta3 commented:

“Hhayi wena there is no electricity, Zama zamas are wreaking havoc in the mines, crime is at its all-time high and water is a problem. Why are you embarrassing yourself Ranko mara!”

@moses29019058 wrote:

“What is the point to lure investors into the country and make money when afterwards you do not want to spend it for the people of the country?”

@WarrenN16010732 added:

“Nationalise minerals in order for South Africans to prosper.”

