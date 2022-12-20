A political analyst is not confident in newly re-elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa's ability to turn the party around

Eusebius McKaiser said Ramaphosa had already failed to save the party from itself during his first term

Mckaiser pointed to the weakness of the new ANC top seven as an indication that the party's future was dire

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - While President Cyril Ramaphosa's popularity may have won his re-election as the leader of the African National Congress, political analyst Eusebius McKaiser is doubtful that Ramaphosa's charisma is enough to save the embattled political party.

Political Analyst Eusebius McKaiser says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot save the ANC from himself. Image: Leon Neal & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

According to McKaiser, the ruling party is a moral and technical hot mess that President Ramaphosa could not save during his first term as ANC president.

To the political analyst, the ANC's performance in government under Ramaphosa's leadership was an indication of the party's doomed future. McKaiser added that at the best of times, the governing party's performance was unimaginative, and at worst, the ANC failed to make a dent in unemployment, energy insecurity and organised criminality, TimesLIVE reported.

The commentator said that due to the president's dismal leadership, any euphoria about Ramaphosa's re-election, often termed RamaEuporia, was misplaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mckaiser aimed at the rest of the top seven candidates elected during the national conference, adding that most barely clenched the election and are underachievers in many ways.

According to City Press, Ramaphosa has allies joining him in the ranks of the top seven. This includes Gwede Mantashe, who reprised his position as national chairperson, and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who was elected as secretary-general.

Among other things, McKaiser pointed to the failures of Mbalula and Mantashe as indicators that the top seven were weak.

McKaiser claimed that Mbalula has historically struggled in all his portfolios in government, and Mantashe has handled public debates about energy security and the mining sector very poorly.

For the political analyst, the new ANC top seven, with Ramaphosa at the helm, doesn't instil confidence in the reformation of the African National Congress.

South Africans react to Eusebius McKaiser comments about the ANC

While some South Africans agree with McKaiser, others believe he is barking up the wrong tree.

@Rural_Mayor asked:

"Hoookay .. ho right... So what must we do?"

@rapule68 said:

"Please remember he is voted for by ANC members and not haters like you."

@Zimerian agreed:

"Of course, ANC is irreparable; Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election is nothing but a strategy to delay the party's self-destruction process."

aaron_mokabane claimed:

"You are sadly out of touch."

@spha59363657 added:

"ANC is in trouble."

Newly elected ANC SG Fikile Mbalula warns members about going against the party: "You belong elsewhere"

In another story, Briefly News reported that the newly elected secretary-general of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, did not waste time stamping the authority that comes with his new position.

While addressing the media on Monday evening, 19 December, Mbalula drew a line in the sand for ANC members who plan to go against the governing party.

According to SABC News, the newly elected secretary-general said that members who refused to toe the party line don't belong in the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News