Opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA have weighed in on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election

The Democratic Alliance wants Ramaphosa to focus on bettering the lives of South Africans

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is not amused by Ramaphosa's second term run and says the ANC needs to be voted out

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious at the party's 55th elective conference after he was given a second chance to rule the party.

Opposition parties have mixed feelings about Ramaphosa's 2nd term

While Ramaphosa might be all smiles about his win over former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, some opposition parties have mixed feelings about his second term run.

Democratic Alliance wants Ramaphosa to put the country first

Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says the organisation has taken note of Ramaphosa's second term and hopes he will prioritise South Africa.

Gwarube wants citizens living in poverty and squalor to be prioritised, adding that she also wishes that the ANC will put its factional battles aside, reports SABC News.

Freedom Front Plus says the ANC is a divided political organisation

Commenting on the ANC's top seven elections, Freedom Front Plus (FF+) senior Member of Parliament Wouter Wessels says the elected leaders indicate that the ANC is a divided party.

Wessels also lamented the election of Nomvula Mokonyane because she was implicated in the State Capture Commission on Inquiry.

He added that although Ramaphosa's victory is a massive blow for former President Jacob Zuma's camp, Wessel says the ANC top seven does not instil confidence because of Mokonyane.

COPE is happy about Ramaphosa's second term

The Congress of the People (COPE) has welcomed Ramaphosa's re-election because he will continue implementing the State Capture report.

COPE's Dennis Bloem says Ramaphosa should not waste time implementing the Zondo Commission report because the ANC has given him the mandate to see the report through.

ActionSA has Ramaphosa's re-election means nothing to South Africans

Taking to social media, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba tweeted that Ramaphosa's second term election does not mean anything to South Africans.

Mashaba added that it is still the same looting syndicate and that the country will only win when the ANC is removed from power.

ANC KZN goes home empty-handed as no provincial members make top 7, SA rejoices, "We dodged a bullet"

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Monday, 19 December marks a bitter day for the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as none of its provincial members were able to secure any of the top seven positions at the ANC's 55th national elective conference.

South Africans seem happy about the news with many citizens taking to social media to question the calibre of ANC KZN leaders. Here's what citizens had to say:

@Rocksta34891941 commented:

"It's a good thing KZN missed out."

@Jacksine02 stated:

"It's actually good for them, they're worshipping Zuma too much."

