The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has failed to get any of its members into top positions in the governing party

The party's KZN wing was confident that they would secure some positions going into the national conference

South Africans believe that the province's loss is a good thing because ANC KZN leaders are morally bankrupt

JOHANNESBURG - Monday, 19 December marks a bitter day for the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as none of its provincial members were able to secure any of the top seven positions at the ANC's 55th national elective conference.

South Africans seem happy about the news with many citizens taking to social media to question the calibre of ANC KZN leaders.

Here's what citizens had to say:

@Rocksta34891941 commented:

"It's a good thing KZN missed out."

@Jacksine02 stated:

"It's actually good for them, they're worshipping Zuma too much."

@la_absalom added:

"They are not astute politicians. Always backing a losing horse, 2017 and now."

@BasilCpt claimed:

"Yoh! We dodge a bullet there."

@CT06389823 declared:

"Send the rubbish back onto the N3."

@ThembaZ17794137 said:

"Zuma butternut worshippers. Mxm."

@EdithHittler speculated:

"And they will lose the province to the Inkatha freedom party come 2024."

ANC KZN was confident going into the elective conference

EWN reported that the ANC in KZN was confident that the bulk of their provincial members would clench the top seven positions going into the party's elective conference.

Most notable of the province's losses is former health Minister Zweli Mkhize who ANC KZN up forward as their presidential candidate. Mkhize lost to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 579 votes, SowetanLIVE reported.

