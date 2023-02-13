Fikile Mbalula has promised that the national state of disaster declared over the electricity crisis won't be used for looting

The ANC Secretary-General said that the ANC has learnt how to deal with would-be crooks and will prevent looting from happening again

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the state of disaster with immediate effect during his state of the nation address on 9 February

JOHANNESBURG - The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, insists that the state of disaster declared over South Africa's electricity crisis will not result in widespread looting.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that the energy crisis state of disaster would not be subject to looting. Image: Luba Lesolle

Mbalula told the media that the ANC had learned from the past and now knows how to prevent funds from being looted like during the disaster management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mbalula said ANC will deal with would-be looters

The ANC SG dismissed the critics who claim the state of disaster would be used for looting, adding that no one mentions the strides government has taken to reverse looting.

Mbalula claimed that the same model for the prevention of looting would be used during the energy crisis state of disaster. The SG said crooks would not have an easy time because the ruling party would intervene where necessary, TimesLIVE reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declares state of disaster during SONA2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster with immediate effect in response to the electricity crisis during his Sona on Thursday, 9 February.

Ramaphosa said the state of disaster would empower the government to implement practical measures to support businesses and the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply, according to Mail & Guardian.

South Africans don't believe Mbalula's assurances that no looting will take place during the state of disaster

Citizens don't believe government will stop looting, only ensure they don't get caught this time.

Below are some reactions:

@GenduToit commented:

"Meaning he also admits then that they did steal funds during the Covid free-for-all."

@manxa_iT claimed:

"I guess what he means is that they will be much better at hiding their shenanigans because looting of funds will definitely happen."

@wmbez2 slammed:

"Big lie."

@MonnaMosotho5 asked:

"Mbalula doesn't trust what he's saying. How's he expecting us to trust him and the entire mafia?"

@PaulWil00573947 said:

"The ANC government has proven to itself that it cannot be trusted with large sums of money."

