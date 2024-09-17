A group of men that were driving a BMW 325is in Johannesburg were pulled over by Metro police

An argument broke between the authorities and the men who alleged that they were stopped because of the car they were driving

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their disappointments

Men in Johannesburg were allegedly pulled over by metro police because of their BMW 325is. Images: @beastvikingsa

A gentleman shared how they were stopped by Metro police in Johannesburg because they were driving a BMW 325is.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @beastvikingsa, the men that were in the BMW are seen standing outside arguing with the metro police who allegedly pulled them over because of the type of car they were driving.

The authorities were carrying big guns amid the situation which agitated one of the people who were in the BMW. In the end, the police went back to their car and left the gent alone.

"So Metro Police decided to pull us over for just travelling with a BMW 325 😪, with guns out and everything ‼️ yohhh."

Johannesburg men pulled over because of BMW 325is

Netizens react to the video with disappointment

The video gained over 740k views, with many online users expressing their disappointment.

@Sbulelo wrote:

"Kodwa to be honest police must leave this mentality of thinking every person riding old BMW, MK1 and Corolla sprinter is a Gangster. Some of us prefer to have many old school cars."

@SlyzinjaCotez@325 commented:

"These cops are too forward 😒."

@phila5390PhilaSangweni said:

"But the police must respect the citizens and just not be trigger happy nala kungenalutho let’s not be intimidated by your presence but fight crime not go around intimidate citizens you not above law."

@tinyikomakhubela8 shared:

"They once took my car after not getting anything 😒 ."

Man pulled over for driving a gusheshe

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who was hilariously pulled over because he was driving a BMW 325is.

According to the TikTok user, @awonke_mgwelo, the cops thought he was part of a gangster when they stopped and searched his vehicle. A cop was captured doing his duty. The gentleman was driving a silver gusheshe (BMW 325is). This kind of ride is known to be liked by gangster people.

