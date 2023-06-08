AKA became the first South African artist to achieve a staggering 10.7 million Spotify streams in a single calendar year, setting a new record in the music industry

The rapper's loyal fanbase, the Megacy, celebrated AKA's achievement while mourning his tragic passing

Fans paid homage to the late artist, sharing quotes from his music and emphasising his desire to leave a lasting legacy in the industry

AKA has reached 10.7 million streams on Spotify SA. Images: @akaworlwide

Source: Instagram

In a remarkable milestone for South African music, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes has achieved an unprecedented feat by generating 10.7 million Spotify streams in a single calendar year.

AKA has made history after reaching 10.7 million streams on Spotify

This historic accomplishment solidifies his position as a trailblazer in the industry. The win comes just a few weeks after his posthumous triumph at the Metro FM Music Awards, reports EWN.

@2022AFRICA shared a tweet of SupaMega's accomplishment, saying:

"AKA is Now the first South African Artist in history to generate 10.07 Million South African Spotify streams in a Calendar year."

The Megacy celebrated the rapper's achievement

The Megacy (the slain rapper's loyal fanbase) lauded Kiernan for the achievement, wishing he was still here to celebrate it.

@LindoGames_ said:

"May his soul Rest In Peace"

@Daddy_Daiz said:

"'I just wanna be remembered' - AKA on StarSign"

@DjMluowami said:

"The world's greatest ❤️"

@topking03 tweeted:

"As it should. Long live Supa Mega live long."

@Victorworldwid3 tweeted:

"Rip to the legend."

@zeethagoddess commented:

"Super Mega ❤"

@sylvia_mohlomi said:

"All the way up."

@Themba65531838 said:

"And he has a song for every moment... Now this calls for a celebration 'Now Congratulate me.'"

