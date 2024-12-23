The uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK) has gained a loyal member after Jub Jub decided to pledge his support

The TV presenter recently handed out free t-shirts to motorists on a busy road in a bid to campaign for the party

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to this act, assuming that Jub Jub is proud of his decision to leave the EFF

Jub Jub gave people free uMkhonto we Sizwe Party t-shirts. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Popular Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub dumped the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the MK Party, and he has not looked back ever since.

Jub Jub, a proud MK Party member

TV presenter Jub Jub was recently pictured next to former South African president Jacob Zuma, allegedly at his Nkandla home. This was seen as a way of solidifying his membership in the party.

Recently, he campaigned for the party on a busy freeway and gave people free shirts.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

X blog page MDNnewss shared the video of Jub Jub handing out the shirts on X.

Mzansi shares opinions on Jub Jub's political choices

This is how some people reacted to Jub Jub's video.

@RayTheGuy9 said:

"MK's marketing strategy is genius, man wow lol."

@wisani1983 claimed:

"These are former ANC beneficiaries; they reckon MK is the next government and are preparing the ground for them to eat again."

@Bongani8809886 alleged:

"Pay back time. JZee was so good to him during his time at college."

@SelowaRomeo stated:

"I am an EFF but it is great to see people having hope for this country. I hope they focus on economics also."

@Markosonke1 joked:

"Jub Jub out here living the remix: 'Ndikhokhele MK Edition'—lead us to the polls, chief."

@nelly_redgrave argued:

"Zuma wasn't perfect (shenanigans) so is Ramaphosa Phalaphala's shenanigans but I think Zuma was a bit better than Ramaphosa and DA ( John or something like that I've forgotten his name, not my cuppa at all just can not stand the guy."

@zilo_motso said:

"That’s the start of his political career."

Uyajola 9/9 caught red-handed hiring actors?

In more Jub Jub news from Briefly News, the successful Moja Love reality TV show Uyajola 9/9 hogged headlines after former cast members alleged that they were acting in one of the episodes.

Later that day, the two women who fought each other for a man made a video saying it was not real and that they were actually friends.

Source: Briefly News